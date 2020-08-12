Video: Residents heartbroken as north-east town submerged by floodwaters again

One Stonehaven resident said it was “heartbreaking” to see parts of the town under floodwater again.

“Many of the same businesses and homes hit by this torrential downpour were devastated in the previous floods which hit the town,” said the local man, who did not want to be named.

“To see them once again clearing out water from their businesses is heartbreaking”.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

The town’s centre and Old Town took the brunt of the storm, with parts of the High Street, Market Square, Barclay Street and Allardice Street submerged.

The local man said: “I live up from the town centre and was not affected by the floods, but I couldn’t believe my eyes when I walked into town. There was water pouring over the side of the half-built flood defences on Low Wood Road. It also looked like a newly-formed stream was pouring down through Dunnottar Woods onto the roadway of Low Wood Road.

“Everywhere you looked in the heart of the town there were people and officials doing their best to both clean up the aftermath and stem the flood waters. It was such a sad sight and the last thing anyone needed right now.”

This morning, teams of firefighters and council officials were busy putting pumps into action, even as the heavy rain still teemed down and lightning and thunder were breaking out around them as they worked. In the High Street, water appeared to be bubbling up from a drain cover.

The Carron Fish Bar on Allardice Street was one business badly hit, with flood water filling the basement, fridges, freezers and stock bobbing around in the water.

On Dunnottar Avenue and Victoria Street, residents were out sweeping away the debris, including stones and wood, from their gardens and the front of their homes.

One resident on Victoria Street said they believed there had been a landslip on the Bervie Braes, above the homes.