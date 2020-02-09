Video: Recovery of overturned bus on north-east road gets under way

Work to recover an overturned bus on a north-east road is under way.

The B9000 road remains closed at the A90 slip road for Newburgh after the bus tipped over at around 6.40pm last night.

High winds hampered recovery last night, however it got under way this morning.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

A spokeswoman from Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed the incident involved one of their buses, however could give no further details at this stage.

A police statement said: “We can report that there were no injuries to the driver or passengers on board.

“Due to high winds, it is not safe to recover the coach until tomorrow where it will be reassessed.

“Please avoid the area until further notice.”