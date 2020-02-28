Video: Rave-infused Bongo’s Bingo heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

A rave-infused bingo night which has been a cultural phenomenon across the country is heading to Aberdeen.

Bongo’s Bingo will arrive at P&J Live on April 25 for a night that sees dance-offs, catwalks down tables, pitchers of cocktails and, of course, rounds of bingo.

P&J Live bosses expect the arrival of the fun-filled night at the venue’s Baker Hughes Exhibition Halls to be hugely popular when tickets go on sale on Monday.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to bring Bongo’s Bingo to Aberdeen for the first time.

The event is already a huge success throughout the UK and we look forward to north-east fans experiencing the bingo like they never have before.”

Scotland has already gone very much crazy for Bongo’s Bingo, with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee hosting wild parties each week, with events selling out months in advance.

Dance-offs, rave rounds and weird and wonderful prizes – think giant pink fluffy unicorns to mobility scooters – are just a few of the key ingredients of the event.

Bongo’s Bingo says it offers a night full of madness, mischief and shared euphoria.

Tickets go on sale at 6pm on Monday at pandjlive.com