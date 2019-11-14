Video: Rare footage of wildcat caught on camera in north-east

Rare daylight footage of a wildcat has been caught on camera in the north-east.

The animal was recorded at the Clashindarroch Forest, just south of Huntly.

The camera trap video captured by conservation group Wildcat Haven shows the cat on the prowl in its surroundings.

The technology is used around the world to identify populations of rare and elusive species such as wildcats.

Field worker for the organisation Kevin Bell previously found the largest wildcat ever seen, dubbed the Clashindarroch Beast, which measured four feet in length.

Speaking about the new footage, Mr Bell said: “It is so exciting to find another Scottish wildcat after months of hard work.

“It is so rare to get daytime footage of them and to see scent marking behaviour.

“It is just like a miniature tiger prowling around its forest home.

“It has got classic wildcat markings with a thick, blunt, ringed tail and a clear dorsal stripe. This latest find only spurs us on to save this cat from extinction.”

Wildcat Haven has had camera traps out all over the forest since mid-September.

The Scottish wildcat is currently classed as the rarest cat in the world, with only an estimated 35 remaining.

Conservation project Wildcat Haven operates across the Highlands and north-east, with sightings reported across the region.

The group has been working with a group of volunteers in the Huntly area for three years and has found 13 wildcats in the Clashindarroch.

Dr Paul O’Donoghue, chief scientific advisor for Wildcat Haven, said: “We are working on all fronts to save this forest and its precious cats.

“If we lose this population, it will be disastrous for the future of the Scottish wildcat.

“This latest find only reinforces the fact that the Clashindarroch Forest needs to be protected by the Government, not felled by them.

“The Scottish wildcat is so embedded in Scottish culture, it epitomises the wilderness and we will do everything we can to save the last wildcats in the wild, where they belong.”

Wildcat Haven is currently running a petition calling on the Scottish Government to protect the forest over fears it is under threat due to factors such as logging.

More than 500,000 people have signed it.