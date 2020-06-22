Video: Pupils at Aberdeen school rethink what makes a superhero

Pupils at an Aberdeen primary school have reimagined what makes a superhero after nearly three months since lockdown started.

Students at Sunnybank School, based in Kittybrewster, were tasked by their teachers to think about who they thought a superhero was before the pandemic, and who they would consider a superhero now.

Staff at the school collected pictures from the students, many depicting drawings of classic heroes such as Superman, Spiderman, Bat Girl and Wonder Woman.

Teachers also joined in on the fun by submitting childhood idols like Mary Poppins and Harry Potter.

On reflection, youngsters from P1 through to P7 said their ideas of heroes have drastically changed – with many including their parents, NHS frontline staff, emergency service workers, shop staff, post office workers and binmen.

One teacher at the school said the change in perspective was “overwhelming”, with many youngsters saying these were the people who were keeping them as safe as possible during these uncertain times.

Some kids decided to wear their family members key worker uniforms to highlight their new idea of a hero, and many drawings featured ‘thank you’ notes to frontline staff.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “Thanks to all at Sunnybank School, pupils and staff alike, who have put together such a wonderful, and well-deserved, tribute to our key workers and volunteers, who really have been heroes during the pandemic and have become great role models for our children and young people into the bargain. I’m sure everyone who watches the video will share the sentiments.”

