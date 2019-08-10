VIDEO: Public enjoy first look inside ‘absolutely superb’ P&J Live

Visitors have hailed Aberdeen’s new international concert and events venue as “superb”.

More than 9,000 lucky ticketholders were among the first to see inside the spectacular new P&J Live on Saturday when it hosted a special preview day.

The family-themed taster featured live music, fun activities, a Mini Oor Wullie Bucket Trail, a preview of the restaurants and bars, as well as showcasing local organisations and companies.

Keith Ross, from Inverurie, said: “Absolutely superb. It’s what Aberdeen has been needing for a long time.”

He added: “I can’t wait to come back and see some shows. We have tickets for Michael Buble so we’re really looking forward to that.”

Stars including Buble, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Elton John, Alice Cooper and Gerry Cinnamon are already lined up to play at P&J Live.

