Video: Pop star John Newman makes young Aberdeen fan’s day with surprise visit

An Aberdeen schoolboy has had his dreams come true after his favourite pop star visited his home.

John Newman super-fan Luke Scott, 11, from Garthdee, met the singer on Wednesday after mum Kelly contacted his management about his Aberdeen performance.

Newman was set to perform at the Lemon Tree as part of a series of small intimate gigs but promoters of the gig had an age restriction of 14 years old in place.

The venue itself has a general policy that all ages are welcome, but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult and under-18s can’t be near the bars.

Kelly, 42, said: “I went to try to get Luke tickets because he’s only 11 and you’ve got to be 16 for standing and 14 for sitting.

“So I searched his manager’s name and emailed him, after a few gins, saying that Luke was a big fan and unfortunately he wouldn’t be able to go and asking if there was any exception that they could make. The manager phoned me back on the Monday and asked if John could come to the house and meet Luke.

“He took him in the tour van to take him to the sound-check. They did a carpool karaoke in the car going round Aberdeen.

“John was with him for about three hours.”

The special surprise was arranged just before the end of the school term and was the perfect start to the summer for Luke.

Newman is best known for his hit songs including Not Giving In, Love Me Again and Feel the Love which reached number one on the UK singles chart.

Kelly added: “It all originally started because of FIFA. One of John’s songs plays on the video game and that’s when he started properly looking and constantly listening to his songs.

“Luke’s a quiet wee boy. He’s got older brothers and sisters and he’s a very quiet, shy boy. He just loves John’s music, totally adores him and sings him all the time.

“He’s a massive fan. He was totally and utterly speechless when John knocked at the door and he answered. It was a massive surprise, Luke knew nothing about it.

“He’s a very lucky little boy.”

Newman himself live- streamed the surprise, posting videos on his Instagram stories and saving it in his tour highlights.

At the time, Newman said: “This boy is called Luke. He’s not allowed to come to the gig, because he’s too young, so we’re going to bring the gig to him.”

Luke was treated to a very special performance with his whole family along for the ride.

Kelly said: “Everybody was just mesmerised.

“I hadn’t told many people. I’d been emailing his manager back and forth for a few weeks and, to be fair, I didn’t know if it was true or not true because I could have been emailing anyone.

“But I spoke to his management on Monday and he was like it’s definitely going to happen. It was just a shock to see him at the house.

“It’s phenomenal that all this happened, just from one email.”