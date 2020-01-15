Video: Police release CCTV footage in bid to trace missing Aberdeen woman Yvonne Cumming

CCTV footage of a missing Aberdeen woman has been released in a bid to help trace her.

Sniffer dogs and the Coastguard have been called in by the police to help search for Yvonne Cummings.

The 65-year-old was left her house on Brimmond View in Aberdeen at around 9pm on Sunday.

She was seen again at around 5.30am near Beech Manor in Bucksburn, with CCTV footage showing her walking towards Stoneywood Terrace.

Inspector Lee Jardine said: “We have released footage that was captured on local CCTV of Yvonne walking on Beech Manor towards Stoneywood Terrace at 5.30am on Monday, 13 January, 2020.

“If anyone was in the area around this time and recognises the woman in these images, we would ask they contact police as soon as possible.

“There is significant concern for the safety and wellbeing of Yvonne as it is extremely unusual for her to not be in contact with friends or family.

“We are currently conducting searches in Stoneywood and the surrounding areas near the River Don with assistance from the coastguard.

“I am asking for the public’s assistance in helping us trace Yvonne and would specifically ask that any local residents check outbuildings, sheds and gardens in case she has taken shelter.

“If you have any information that could assist with our investigation, please get in contact with police.”

Yvonne is around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with shoulder length brown hair and is possibly wearing glasses.

When she was last seen she was wearing a yellow puffer-style jacket and light blue jeans