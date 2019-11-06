Video: Police probe fire at former Aberdeen barracks

A police probe has been launched after a fire at a former Aberdeen army barracks.

Emergency services were called to the incident on King Street shortly after 9pm yesterday.

Police cordoned off the junction from King Street to Lord Hay’s Road and Don Street as plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the property.

The fire was on the site of the Roy Strathdee building and nobody was injured during the incident.

Fire crews left the scene shortly after 3am today and police said the road around the area remains closed.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating the incident.

She said: “Officers are investigating a fire in Don Street, Aberdeen, which was reported around 9.05pm on November 5.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

#ABERDEEN:

The army barracks on #KingStreet near to #SeatonPark is in flames.

A spokesperson for @Fire_Scot, said: “We are currently using two jets and two breathing apparatus and currently have three fire appliances in attendance.”

There are no casualties. pic.twitter.com/93QS8desPF — Andy Gibson of AndyGibsonTV.com (@AndyGibsonTV) November 5, 2019

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received the call just after 9pm to a fire at a former army barracks.

“It was in the ground floor of a storage area and we had three appliances on the scene.

“We used two hose-reel jets and two breathing apparatus.

“We handed the scene over to the police at 3.20am. There were no injuries.”