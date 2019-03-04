Video: Police launch investigation after Rangers and Aberdeen fans throw chairs at Pittodrie

Police are investigating an incident involving chairs being thrown by Rangers and Aberdeen fans.

A video has emerged which showed a yob lobbing a seat into a crowd of Dons fans following the 1-1 quarter-final tie at Pittodrie.

Police Scotland confirmed they had been made aware of an incident which involved seats being thrown by “both home and away supporters towards opposing fans”.

Inquiries are currently under way in relation to this matter.

It is understood no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, five men and a woman were arrested during yesterday’s game for “disorder related” offences and the use of a pyrotechnic device.

Match commander Superintendent Richard Craig said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters from both clubs who heeded our advice and behaved responsibly.

“However, it is disappointing that a very small minority of fans chose to ignore the warnings and were involved in disorderly behaviour.

“They have let themselves and their clubs down.

“Disruptive behaviour in and around football matches in Scotland will not be tolerated and those who choose to conduct themselves in such a way will be firmly dealt with.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in relation to the offences.