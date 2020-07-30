Video: Police keen to speak to two women following deliberate fire at Aberdeen flats

Police are appealing for information following a deliberate fire at a property in Aberdeen.

The incident in Printfield Terrace was reported to emergency services at around 4.30am on July 26.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze and no one was injured.

However, two men and a woman were taken to hospital as a precaution and other residents were evacuated from the block.

Officers are keen to speak to two women believed to have been in the area at the time who may be able to assist the investigation.

One of the women is described as wearing a white jacket and red dress. The second woman was wearing a blue jacket.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low, of Aberdeen CID said: “Deliberately setting fires is inherently dangerous and this may well have had more serious consequences.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0963 of 26 July, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”