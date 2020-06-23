Video: Police issue revenge porn warning as people spend more time online than ever during lockdown

Victims of revenge porn are being urged to come forward as the number of reported offences to police increase.

Sharing or threatening to share intimate images without consent has been a crime since 2017, with offenders facing up to five years in jail

With people spending more time than ever online during lockdown, Police Scotland is warning the potential for images to be shared without permission has increased along with other online offending.

In a video statement, ACC Duncan Sloan, from major crime and public protection, encouraged victims to come forward early adding officers will robustly investigate all reports as well as providing support and advice.

Early reporting also allows officers to check any devices that have been used for evidence.

He said: “Sharing or threatening to share intimate images of people without their consent is a crime and it has been since 2017.

“During this coronavirus pandemic as people adhere to lock-down guidance more of us are online than ever.

“Unfortunately this also means that the potential for online offending has increased including the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

“Perpetrators who share or threaten to share images do so because they want to impose power and control over their victims.

“Make no mistake this is an act of abuse.

“Victims have told us, and our partners who work with them to provide support and advice, how debilitating and long last the impact of this crime can be.

“It can affect their home, work and social lives.

“Reports of the non-consensual sharing of intimate images are increasing.

“However, as with all forms of abusive and sexual crime, and for many complex reasons, we know it’s under-reported.

“Perpetrators want victims to feel disempowered, embarrassed and humiliated.

“We want victims to know that we are not here to judge the way in which they conduct their personal life.

“We’re committed to robustly investigating all reports of the non-consensual sharing of intimate images made to us.

“I want to encourage victims to have the confidence to come forward early to report this crime.

“This provides us with the best opportunity to get you the support and advice you may need and to obtain evidence from any devices that have been used.”

If you’re a victim of this crime, then please call Police Scotland on 101, or in an emergency 999