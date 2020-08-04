Video: Police cordon off section of Aberdeen beach over concerns for woman

Police have cordoned off a section of Aberdeen beach over concerns for a woman.

A police spokesman said the woman was last seen in the area of the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen at around 10.25pm on Monday, August 2.

He added: “Further inquiries have been carried out in the area by officers during the morning to help establish the full circumstances.

“There is no risk to the wider public.

“If anyone witnessed an incident on Monday evening and has not spoken to police then they are asked to call 101, quoting incident 3893 of 3 August.”