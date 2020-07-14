Video: Police appeal for information after vandals target Aberdeen medical practice

Police have launched an appeal after vandals targeted an Aberdeen medical practice.

Staff at Cove Bay Medical Centre arrived at work this morning to find that one of their doors was smashed.

They also found stones scattered around the surgery, with the window shattered.

The incident has been reported to the police.

We were very disappointed this morning to find one of our doors at Cove smashed and stones scattered around the surgery…. Posted by Cove Bay and Kincorth Medical Centre on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 9.30am on Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, following the report of a door being damaged at Cove Bay Health Centre on Earn’s Heugh Road, Aberdeen.

“The incident happened between 4.30pm on Friday, 10 July, and 7.30am on Tuesday, 14 July. No entry was gained and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0781 of 14 July.”