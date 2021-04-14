Video: Piper helps Aberdeen’s Sue Ryder care centre mark lockdown easing

The familiar skirl of bagpipes provided the soundtrack to a lockdown easing celebration at an Aberdeen care centre.

Staff and residents at Sue Ryder Dee View Court took part in their very own event to revel in the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions.

Residents donned their favourite party wear for an afternoon of mocktails, music and entertainment.

Kilted piper Graeme Thom from Grampian District Pipes and Drums performing in a courtyard space that everyone’s rooms open out onto.

Valerie Maxwell, centre director for Sue Ryder neurological care centre Dee View Court, said their celebration was held to mark the lifting of restrictions.

She said: “The staff and residents have had such a difficult time over the last year so we decided to have a socially distanced celebration.

“We are very fortunate that all of our residents have patio doors and it meant they could Graeme playing the pipes for them.

“They came out of the patio doors and we had a red carpet in the main entrance. The staff were clapping as the residents came in.”

Sue Ryder Dee View Court is a specialist neurological centre with more than 40 residents living with a range of conditions like multiple sclerosis, Huntington’s disease and acquired brain injury.

Valerie said the restrictions have been lifted so residents relatives can visit with appropriate safety measures in place like wearing personal protective equipment.

She said: “Early on in the lockdown families were not allowed to visit so we video calls so families could at least see how their loved ones were doing.

“We’d also send out photos for updates as well.”

Valerie also praised the work of staff at Dee View Court who have had to continue working despite the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “The staff are so resilient. If anything the pandemic has brought them closer together.

“This has been a really challenging and difficult year for them.”

Catriona McAllister’s brother Duncan May, 52, has multiple sclerosis and moved in to Dee View Court at the start of the year.

She said her sibling enjoyed the celebration and that his loved ones are able to visit.

Catriona said: “I think he thoroughly enjoyed. He was waving along the red carpet.

“It brought him out of his shell a wee bit.

“It was great to have a wee bit of normality and my folks have been able to visit him once a week which is good because they can’t stand in the cold.”

In March, staff at Dee View Court were given a superhero surprise courtesy of Batman star Robert Pattinson.

They were sent a signed poster from the Hollywood actor that praised them for their work throughout the Covid pandemic.

It was organised through a son of one of the nurses there, who works as a stunt double for Pattinson in the forthcoming Batman film.

The poster is a promo for the movie which is due out in spring next year and has a special personalised handwritten message for the staff.

It read: “To all the superheroes who have worked throughout the pandemic at Dee View Court, Sue Ryder Neurological Centre Aberdeen. Best wishes Robert Pattinson.”

Staff at the centre were “thrilled” to receive the “lovely message” from the actor, who also starred in the Twilight series of films.

In an online statement, the charity added: “We already know that our staff are superheroes, so when Batman himself confirms it, we can’t help but feel especially proud of how brilliant they are”.