Video: Piper entertains staff and patients at Aberdeen hospital with rooftop performance

A piper has been filmed playing on the roof of an Aberdeen hospital building this morning.

The performance, no doubt to cheer up patients and staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary was captured and shared on Twitter.

The piper was seen performing from the roof of the Suttie Centre at the Foresterhill campus.

Rebecca Hamilton, who filmed the video, thanked the piper for the morning’s entertainment. She said: “It just takes a small act like this to lift people’s spirits and put a smile on faces.”

