Video: Pipe band makes the most of glorious sunshine to march through north-east village

A pipe band has been filmed marching through a north-east village.

The Grampian District Pipes and Drums marched through Braemar on Sunday afternoon.

The video, shared on Facebook by Braemar Media, shows the group heading from St Margaret’s Church to the Fife Arms hotel.

The stunning weather provided the perfect setting for the annual Lonach Gathering with thousands turning out to see the Highlanders march into the arena with their eight-foot long pikes.