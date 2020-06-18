Video: Otter spotted enjoying spot of lunch at Aberdeen Harbour

An otter has been captured tucking into his lunch at Aberdeen Harbour.

The animal, filmed by the team from Aberdeen Harbour Tours, was seen eating an eel.

Despite being notoriously shy, the otter seemed completely unphased by the staff nearby watching as it ate.

Populations of otters has been spotted around the River Don and River Ythan areas for a number of years, but it is rare to see them get this close to humans.

It’s believed this particular otter is a regular around the Bridge of Don area.

The had been pushed close to extinction in the mid 1900s, however they have seen a resurgence in recent years, with populations now said to be booming.

The protected species can typically be difficult to spot – although not in this case – and tend to spend most of their time in the water, or sleeping in caves, burrows or holes.

According to the SSPCA, an adult otter needs to eat at least 1kg of food per day and typically feed on fish, frogs and crustaceans. They also prey on birds and other mammals at waterfronts.