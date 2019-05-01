Video: Olly Murs makes Aberdeen fan’s night with special meet and greet

Olly Murs has made the night of his “biggest fan” during a meet and greet in Aberdeen tonight.

The singer met super fan Morgan before his show at the AECC tonight, with the adorable moment shared on his official Instagram.

The video, which was uploaded shortly before he went on stage has already been viewed more than 100,000 times.

She was wearing a t-shirt saying she wasn’t single, wasn’t taken, but instead waiting for Olly Murs.

After giving her a cuddle the pop star signed her rabbit teddy, before receiving an Aberdeen FC football.

Her reward for the gift, a little kiss which she made sure had been caught on camera by her mum.

Reality TV star Mark Wright was quick to comment on the post, writing: “Too Cute. And she would not have been disappointed, meeting of the nicest guys on the planet”.

Before the show tonight Murs was stopped by the Aberdeen Squash and Racketball club for a pre-gig warm-up.