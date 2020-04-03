Video: Offshore workers Clap for Carers on North Sea platform

Workers for North Sea exploration and production firm Serica Energy braved blustery conditions to Clap for Carers last night.

A number of staff showed their appreciation for the valiant NHS staff and other key workers who are working to combat the current coronavirus (Covi-19) outbreak in the UK.

Serica is the operator of the producing Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields in the Northern North Sea, holding a 98% interest in the Bruce field, a 100% interest in the Keith field and a 50% interest in the Rhum field.

The Bruce platform lies approximately 211 miles north-east of Aberdeen.