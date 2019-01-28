Video: Nuclear weapon protesters hit Aberdeen streets with peace plea

Peace protesters have turned out to campaign against war and nuclear weapons.

A rally was held in the city centre on Saturday by the Aberdeen and District Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND).

MP Kirsty Blackman, who joined crowds at the event, said: “We’re here to talk about nuclear disarmament and also to talk about peace – what we can do to make the world a more peaceful place and to think about what pressure we can put on.

“I think it’s really important to do that in the context of Brexit and the UK trying to close itself off from other countries.

“Actually, we should be reaching out and making friends rather than just seeing other countries as either opponents or trading partners.”

Tommy Campbell from Unite the Union added: “We just want to reiterate the call for peace.

“But all we’re seeing now throughout the world is Britain’s own involvement. We’re all one race, we’re all the human race and we should all be respective and live in peace.

“It gives a message to those who are warmongerers that there are people in society who do not give their blessing to acts of war.”