Video: North Sea oil worker films pod of orcas from vessel

A North Sea oil worker filmed the moment a pod of orcas surrounded his vessel.

Graeme Hately is the chief officer on board an Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel, which looks after oil platforms.

His boat was surrounded by fog last night 100 nautical miles north of Lerwick when it suddenly lifted and he could see orcas surrounding him.

He said: “We were completely surrounded by fog for most of the day. As the fog was lifting Albert, my watch-keeper said he could see some orca.

“As the fog was lifting we could see more and more off into the distance as well as around the ship.

“There was about 20 all together with so males at the back who appeared to be driving something, probably herring, towards the rest who were thrashing with their tails and flipping out of the water.

“We get to see this a couple of times a year but it is always exciting.”

Graeme documents his life at sea through his Bigwavemaster1 youtube channel.

His watch-keeper Albert Ritchie comes from Whitehills, while Graeme himself lives in Nottinghamshire.