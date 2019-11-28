Video: North-east woman takes beloved dog on journey to see snow one last time

A north-east woman took her beloved dog on a journey to see snow for the last time before she died.

Ashley Mackie, from Fraserburgh, longed to do something special for nine-year-old Maggie May before she was put to sleep on Monday.

She had been suffering from severe arthritis for around a year and Ashley knew her time was almost up.

The 38-year-old’s loyal companion loved playing in the snow, and so she decided to make the two-hour mercy trip from Fraserburgh to the Cairngorms in search of it.

She said: “It’s something you just don’t want to consider, but I knew she was failing.

“Maggie May always felt at home in the Cairngorms and I realised if the snow didn’t come to us, then I would need to bring her to the snow.

“It was a stunning backdrop for such a special moment with my dog.

“We have such beauty on our doorstep in this country and I think it can be great medicine when you’re feeling low.

“We sat there for two hours enjoying the scenery with Maggie throwing the snow around and it was lovely.”

Ashley shared her experience on social media and her post received an outpouring of love and support, gaining more than 25,000 likes and 5,700 shares.

She said: “I didn’t expect the response I got, it seemed to resonate strongly with a lot of people.

“When you lose a dog, it’s like losing a family member, a friend and a source of comfort and anyone who has lost a dog will know that.

“There are a lot of horror stories about animal cruelty out there, but the reaction I got just shows how much dogs are loved by people.”

Ashley welcomed Maggie May into her family nine years ago.

She said: “She was such a lovable dog.

“Maggie May was actually the runt of the litter but I believe that she really turned that around.

“We used to walk on the beach with her every day and everyone would come to pat her.

“She was very thoughtful and would take the time to look at and appreciate her surroundings.

“I have a big family and we will all miss her terribly, which shows what kind of dog she was.

“My niece, in particular, always asks after Maggie May so it will be hard for her to get used to her not being around anymore.”