Video: North-east village coldest place in Britain as big freeze turns surface of river to ice

Temperatures in parts of the north-east plummeted below -15C (5F) overnight.

Braemar was once again the coldest place across the UK when it recorded -15.4C (4.28F).

It is the second night in a row the Deeside village was feeling the freeze as yesterday the mercury plunge to -14.4C (6.08F).

Experts at the Met Office have said it was the coldest it has been since 2012.

If temperatures had gone below -15.6C (3.92F) it would have been the coldest night since 2010.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Braemar went down to -15.4C (4.28F) overnight, the coldest night of the winter so far and the coldest night since 2012. Balmoral also recorded -13.2C (8.24F).”

Sub-zero temperatures saw the surface of the River Dee turn white with ice in Aberdeen.

The photographs, taken from the banks of the river near Duthie Park yesterday, show large sheets covering the water.

The bitterly cold temperatures recorded by the Met Office in the Braemar area were caused by a combination of low wind, clear skies and the covering of snow on the ground.

However, the conditions allowed photographers from across the region to capture the Aurora Borealis in places such as Fraserburgh, Collieston and Lonmay.