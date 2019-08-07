Video: North-east town hit by flash flooding

A north-east town was hit by flash flooding.

Edgar Road in Elgin was affected by the downpour at lunchtime yesterday.

The route was covered in water but was not closed.

Council officials said it remained “passable”.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “No roads have been closed in Moray due to the heavy rainfall.

“Edgar Road in Elgin was affected, but remained passable.

“Our roads maintenance team continue to monitor the situation.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross urged people to be careful during flooding.

He said: “Given the significant volume of surface water on roads it’s important that everyone takes care.”

