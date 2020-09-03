Video: North-east tennis fan’s heartwarming reaction to Andy Murray’s nail-biting win goes viral

A huge Andy Murray fan has gone viral due to her heartwarming reaction to his nail-biting win at the US Open.

May Denoon, 85, from Elgin, has been a fan of the sportsman ever since he started playing tennis.

She even celebrated her 80th birthday by watching him for the first time live at the Davis Cup in Glasgow.

Now, after a tough year for her in which she temporarily lost her sight, she was overjoyed to watch Sir Andy come from two sets down to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round.

Her granddaughter Sarah Fiske posted the video on Twitter and received a reply from Judy Murray, who said that she loved it.

@andy_murray @JudyMurray I really hope you guys see this 🥺❤️🌈 My 85 year old granny’s reaction to tonight’s match..she had surgery to remove a tumour 6 weeks ago and had a stroke and lost her eyesight. First match she’s been able to watch since❤️❤️ So special❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0R8Eo35i8A — sarah (@FiskeSsarah) September 1, 2020

Sir Andy even liked the tweet himself.

Sarah revealed that her granny could not believe the reaction the tweet has received so far.

She said: “I phoned her this morning to tell her and she said ‘you’re joking?!’ She couldn’t believe it but we have met Judy a couple of times now.

“It was really lovely for her to reply. She can’t believe the video has been seen by so many people now though, she’s overwhelmed with all of the messages.

“She had a stroke during the surgery to remove a tumour. She was in hospital during lockdown so couldn’t have visitors.

“Thankfully she is getting her sight back. She can’t see perfectly but it’s getting better.

“That’s what made it so special because she didn’t think she would manage to watch it all because it’s a lot of strain on her eyes to watch TV for so long.”

May is now recovering at home after getting the all-clear from the doctors.