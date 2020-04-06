Show Links
Video: North-east teachers perform Justin Timberlake hit to help boost student morale

by Dale Haslam
06/04/2020, 4:28 pm Updated: 06/04/2020, 5:02 pm
Some of the staff featured in the video
Teachers from a north-east school have brought some sunshine to their pupils – by recording a new music video.

Staff at Portlethen Academy wanted to keep the spirits of students high since classes stopped on March 20 – so they lip synched to Justin Timberlake’s smash hit Can’t Stop The Feeling from their living rooms.

The catchy pop-song, which features the lyric: “Got that sunshine in my pocket” is in the school’s video.

It stars staff members and their families dancing around with props – and even a pet dog – in their homes and gardens.

Uploading the video, staff said: “With schools shut and staff and pupils working from home, the Portlethen Academy staff have made a video to keep everyone smiling, and hopefully dancing!”

