Video: North-east teachers perform Justin Timberlake hit to help boost student morale

Teachers from a north-east school have brought some sunshine to their pupils – by recording a new music video.

Staff at Portlethen Academy wanted to keep the spirits of students high since classes stopped on March 20 – so they lip synched to Justin Timberlake’s smash hit Can’t Stop The Feeling from their living rooms.

The catchy pop-song, which features the lyric: “Got that sunshine in my pocket” is in the school’s video.

Here is a wee end of term treat for you all – @PortyAcad staff getting involved and spreading some cheer – absolutely fantastic! Have a safe and relaxing holiday. Turn up your volume…!

Watch “Portlethen Academy- Can't Stop This Feeling” on #Vimeo https://t.co/T3QjVPMJJf — PortlethenAcademy (@PortyAcad) April 3, 2020

It stars staff members and their families dancing around with props – and even a pet dog – in their homes and gardens.

Uploading the video, staff said: “With schools shut and staff and pupils working from home, the Portlethen Academy staff have made a video to keep everyone smiling, and hopefully dancing!”

