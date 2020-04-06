Video: North-east streets and roads empty as residents follow strict coronavirus guidelines

The north-east has become unrecognisable following the announcement of the coronavirus lockdown almost two weeks ago.

Previously busy areas are now now deserted as residents adjust to the new normal of life on lockdown.

The move – designed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus – means only key workers, or those travelling to get food or medicine, or to help someone else should be travelling on the region’s roads.

Aberdeen

The most obvious change is in the traffic volume.

Market Street, the Haudagain roundabout, Bridge of Dee and Wellington Road – usually queued back during rush hour – are empty, except a few buses and lorries.

Using Google Map’s traffic function, we can see the stark difference in the volume of vehicles on roads around the city.

The city centre has been extremely quiet after all non-essential shops shut for the duration, with Belmont Street – normally a thriving area in the evenings, now empty.

Other areas of the city have also become less populated as the new rules were enforced.

Peterhead

Police in Peterhead even had a few words of thanks for residents.

We’d like to say a big thank you to our local communities for adhering to the #Coronavirus guidelines to stay at home. This is Queen Street in #Peterhead at 4pm on 30/03. Usually a very busy shopping street. #COVID19 #StayHomeSaveLives #BuchanCPT pic.twitter.com/R1kP0TbyAu — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 31, 2020

Stonehaven

Other towns including Stonehaven, a usually bustling seaside town, had only a few residents milling about, walking their dogs and having their daily exercise.

Meanwhile, in town a few more people could be seen, waiting in queues for stores and to get some food shopping.

Inverbervie

Nearby in the small town of Inverbervie, the streets were abandoned as the majority of shops on the small high street were shut.