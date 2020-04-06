Show Links
Video: North-east streets and roads empty as residents follow strict coronavirus guidelines

by Lauren Jack
06/04/2020, 7:17 am Updated: 06/04/2020, 7:19 am

The north-east has become unrecognisable following the announcement of the coronavirus lockdown almost two weeks ago.

Previously busy areas are now now deserted as residents adjust to the new normal of life on lockdown.

The move – designed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus – means only key workers, or those travelling to get food or medicine, or to help someone else should be travelling on the region’s roads.

Aberdeen

The most obvious change is in the traffic volume.

Market Street, the Haudagain roundabout, Bridge of Dee and Wellington Road – usually queued back during rush hour – are empty, except a few buses and lorries.

The Bridge of Dee roundabout
The Haudagain roundabout
The view down Market Street
Wellington Road

Using Google Map’s traffic function, we can see the stark difference in the volume of vehicles on roads around the city.

Use the slider to see the before and after comparison

The city centre has been extremely quiet after all non-essential shops shut for the duration, with Belmont Street – normally a thriving area in the evenings, now empty.

Union Street looking very quiet
People adjusting to life during the coronavirus outbreak by practicing social distancing
The Wild Boar boarded up
Bars and cafes on Belmont Street

Other areas of the city have also become less populated as the new rules were enforced.

Posted by Erskine Logan Photography on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

 

Peterhead

Police in Peterhead even had a few words of thanks for residents.

Stonehaven

Other towns including Stonehaven, a usually bustling seaside town, had only a few residents milling about, walking their dogs and having their daily exercise.

A dog walker on Stonehaven beach during lockdown
Stonehaven beach

Meanwhile, in town a few more people could be seen, waiting in queues for stores and to get some food shopping.

A shop sign in a window, Stonehaven
Shoppers adhering to social distancing
Allardice Street in Stonehaven

Inverbervie

Nearby in the small town of Inverbervie, the streets were abandoned as the majority of shops on the small high street were shut.

Michie’s Chemist on King Street was shuttered up
King Street in Inverbervie was deserted
A dog walker strolling down a coastal path in Inverbervie

 