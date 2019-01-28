Video: North-east Scouts celebrate Burns Night with traditional Address to a Haggis

A north-east Scout group has marked Burns Night with a traditional dinner.

The Kintore Scout group watched on a piper piped in the Haggis before a member of the group confidently performed the Address to a Haggis.

Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,

Great chieftain o the puddin’-race!

Aboon them a’ ye tak your place,

Painch, tripe, or thairm:

Weel are ye worthy o’ a grace

As lang’s my arm.

The poem, written by Robert Burns, is traditionally recited at the table to mark the bard’s birthday.