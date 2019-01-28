Video: North-east Scouts celebrate Burns Night with traditional Address to a Haggis
A north-east Scout group has marked Burns Night with a traditional dinner.
The Kintore Scout group watched on a piper piped in the Haggis before a member of the group confidently performed the Address to a Haggis.
Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,
Great chieftain o the puddin’-race!
Aboon them a’ ye tak your place,
Painch, tripe, or thairm:
Weel are ye worthy o’ a grace
As lang’s my arm.
The poem, written by Robert Burns, is traditionally recited at the table to mark the bard’s birthday.