Video: North-east schoolkids to name Highland Cow destined for trip into space

Schoolchildren from across the north-east are being asked to name a toy cow which will be sent to space.

Children from primary schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being invited to name the stuffed Highland cow which will be sent about 40,000 metres into the stratosphere.

It is part of the campaign to mark the 50th anniversary of the moonwalk by Neil Armstrong, who was very proud of his Scottish heritage.

The Scotland is Out of this World campaign will allow the public to track the stuffed toy’s training regime on social media using the hashtag #Coosmonaut.

The scheme is being run by VisitScotland and Sent Into Space and the project will see the cow clothed in the Clan Armstrong tartan when it embarks on its journey.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “The Scotland is Out of this World campaign is an opportunity to delve into the past and celebrate our country’s ancestral links with one of the greatest moments in history.”

The naming competition runs until midnight on June 16 and can be found online at visitscotland.com/out-of-this-world.