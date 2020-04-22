Video: North-east schoolgirls create incredible Friends parody during lockdown

Three north-east school girls have created a special Friends-inspired video.

In the clip the trio from Peterhead wrote their own lyrics to the theme tune from the classic sitcom.

Hannah, 13, Hollie, 10 and Haylee 8 created the “parody of life during lockdown” in and around their home.

The song includes the lyrics “I’ll be there for you (When you’ve got no toilet roll)” and “The schools have all closed down your work is all online, your mum is your new teacher and things aren’t going fine”.

References to homeschooling, not being able to play at parks and queues at supermarkets are all referenced in the clip.

The full three minute video was storyboarded by the girls, allowing them to tick off each section of the video as they filmed it with Hannah editing the final video.

The finished product was shared on Facebook by mum Lynne Brown, and has been shared and liked hundreds of times since with more than 6,000 views.

Mum Lynne said: “I’m so proud it was just nice, because were spending so much time together it was just lovely to work as a team and they worked so well together.

“They’re making history with what’s going on just now and this will be just a reminder of their time during lockdown.

Asked about the girls’ reaction to the online response, Lynne added: “They’re delighted. They just think they’re famous.”

The girls said: “We had loads of fun doing it and although we’re not the best singers, it didn’t matter.

“It’ll be a great keepsake and will remind us of our time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full lyrics

So no one told you life was gonna be this way

Coronavirus struck, everything is not ok!

It’s time to wash your hands and sanitise.

To keep the nation safe so that, no more people die!

I’ll be there for you

(When you’ve got no toilet roll)

I’ll be there for you

(When you think you’ve lost control)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)

The schools have all closed down

Your work is all online

Your mum is your new teacher and

Things aren’t going fine

Your mother warned you there’d be days like these

Maths, English, Art and Science, get it done now please!

I’ll be there for you

(When you can’t see your friends)

I’ll be there for you

(When this nightmare never ends)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)

No one can come on over

No one’s allowed to see you

Do not come any closer

2 metres distance please

You can go out once a day

But not to swing parks to play

You need to now cross this way

Dodging so much people everywhere,

Massive shop queues is your reality

When you fin-ally get in the shelves are bare the essentials are gone.

I’ll be there for you

(When you’re queuing for hours)

I’ll be there for you

(When you need self raising flour)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)

I’ll be there for you (When you’ve not got out your pjs)

I’ll be there for you

(Cos you’ve been in them for days)

I’ll be there for you (‘Cause you’re there for me too)