Video: North-east schoolgirl crowned winner of Charlie House’s BIG Sunday Showcase

A tuneful north-east schoolgirl has been crowned winner of a virtual variety show in aid of a children’s charity.

Eleven-year-old Iona Fraser-Queen, from Glen Lethnot, near Brechin, wowed the public and judges at last night’s Charlie House’s BIG Sunday Showcase, which took place tonight, with 27% of all the votes.

Ten finalists – including singers, dancers, gymnasts and even roller skaters, were chosen to feature in the online event, which was hosted by Stephen J Innes.

The decision on who to crown winner was open to a public vote whittled down their favourite entries to 10.

Those taking part were singers Jasmine Lamond Watt, Danny Collie, Arvind Karaimangat, Kayla Nicol, Amanda Taylor and Stuart Veitch, as well as dancer Sophia Reid and gymnast Chloe Carrol.

Iona garnered 27% of the votes with her rendition of Adele’s song Don’t You Remember.

Iona’s mum Louise said: “She was a little bit shell shocked. she was very excited and she really loves Charlie House.

“We’re really proud of Iona. She had PANS PANDAS, an inflammation on her brain which made her really quite unwell in December 2018, so she stopped singing while she was unwell. She used to sing all the time when she was little, and she’s just getting her confidence back for singing, she sings for the choir at St Margaret’s.

“She’s sung from the time she could walk.”

Judges for the competition were well loved actors and panto stars Jordan Young and Alan McHugh, Charlie House CEO Louise Andrew, Sharleen Giuntoli, acting events and engagement manager for Oil and Gas Technology Centre and Charlie House volunteer, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live Louise Stewart, Evening Express editor Craig Walker, and Gary McLeish, commercial director of Original 106 FM.

Iona has also won the opportunity to tour the Original 106 FM studio at Marischal Square, as well as receiving a winner’s trophy and Charlie House goody bag.

The event was created as a fundraiser for the charity, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life limiting conditions.

Coronavirus has mean all of Charlie House’s major fundraising events for the year have been cancelled.

That meant coming up with new innovative ways to continue bringing in funds to support babies, children and young people as well as their families throughout this time.

It has also seen a more than 80% increase in demand for its services since March.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We received so many fantastic entries for our Big Sunday Showcase. From singing and dancing to gymnastics and roller skating, it was fantastic to see the breadth of talent shown by adults and children across the north-east and I know the judges had a difficult job shortlisting our finalists.

“The showcase was a great chance for families to get together and do something a little different to finish off their weekend, and we’re very please so many people came along to watch and to vote for their winner.

“We are very grateful to P&J Live who sponsored this event, and to Elliot Hornell from Reach Video for his support. Thank you to everyone who entered and a huge well done to the ten finalists, and especially to our Showcase winner.”

Sharleen Giuntoli, acting events and engagement manager at the Oil and Gas Technology Centre and a Charlie House volunteer, created the event concept and helped the charity plan the Showcase.

She said: “Playing a role in the Big Sunday Showcase has been professionally and personally rewarding. For me, it has always been about the community and giving people a sense of belonging during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve all been embracing digital events during this time, and the Showcase was a great example of what can be achieved online. Well done to all our finalists and of course our deserving winner.”