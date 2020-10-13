Video: North-east school pupils take part in virtual concert

School pupils from across the north-east have taken part in a virtual concert – marking the end of a festival.

A Song for Haddo 2020: Fables and Foibles has now been shared on YouTube, marking the end of this year’s Haddo Arts Festival.

Pupils from New Deer, Pitmedden and Rayne North primary schools alongside Alford, Ellon, Inverurie, Kemnay, Meldrum and Westhill Academies were featured.

A virtual performance, it included more than 150 young singers and musicians alongside the McOpera Ensemble, and took place last week.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “We’re really pleased to see so many schools taking part this year and what a wonderful opportunity for our students.

“Well done to all of you who were involved, your lovely teachers and everyone who has helped to enable this wonderful cultural experience for our children and young people.”