Video: North-east retirement village pays touching tribute to key workers

Residents at a north-east retirement village paid their own special thanks to key workers last night.

Homeowners and care home residents at Inchmarlo Retirement Village near Banchory used the occasion of this week’s Clap for Carers to pay tribute to staff members.

They gathered in the care home’s sensory garden and outside their own homes within the 100-acre estate to thank all of the Inchmarlo staff who look after them.

They also thanked the public for staying at home during lockdown to help keep them safe during the pandemic.

Julie Mackenzie, the director and general manager of Inchmarlo said: “It is thanks to every single person who has stayed at home and social distanced that we at Inchmarlo have managed to stay safe during this pandemic.

“Whilst we take one day at a time and never take anything for granted, this applause recognises the efforts of many people within and outwith our community. They are all colours of wonderful and we salute them all.”