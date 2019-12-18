Video: North-east pupils take on Tesco supermarket sweep challenge for charity

North-east schoolchildren have been given the chance to run amok in a shop – but it’s all in a good cause.

A P5 class from Westhill Primary took part in a supermarket sweep at their local Tesco, where they grabbed as many products off the shelves as possible in an hour.

It was all for a good cause, as anything they threw into their trollies was donated to the charity CFINE.

The children had earlier raised £300 through their enterprise project Cosy Dough Co, which involved the production and packaging of festive-scented play dough which they then sold at the local Christmas fair.

They earned £180 from sales, which was topped up by the local parent council and Tesco themselves, who both donated £60 each. The class decided to pool the money and use it to take part in the supermarket sweep.

Yesterday, they split into teams and got the freedom of the shop to collect as many goods as they could, included tinned soup, long-life milk and toiletries.

Their teacher Claire Cooper was proud of her pupils for their fundraising efforts.

She said: “The children were so excited to be involved and were enthusiastic participants in the day.

“There were even some potential Tesco employees in there as they were impressed with their scanning skills. With normal shoppers also about, you can only imagine the chaos caused. The children had made shopping lists but they got thrown out of the window as they went to collect things they enjoy themselves, knowing other families would also enjoy them.”

Overall, the 25 pupils in the class managed to collect 24 crates of food.

Mrs Cooper added: “It has been excellent to watch each child develop new skills, talents and confidence as they have worked through each part of their business.

“CFINE is a wonderful charity to support and the students have been motivated by the thought of helping others at Christmas.”

Westhill Primary’s Cosy Dough Co project formed part of the Developing the Young Workforce initiative which teaches children business skills.