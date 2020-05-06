Video: North-east primary school ravers ready for the ‘Sunshine After The Rain’

Pupils and staff from a north-east primary school have channelled their inner raver with a music video to a 90s dance classic.

The Rosehearty Ravers video for Sunshine After The Rain has already been viewed more than 25,000 times since it was posted last week.

The high-energy video features rainbows, hot tubs, guitars and plenty of dancing kids.

And despite the remix being more than a decade and a half older than all of the pupils in the video – and potentially older than some of the teachers – the lip syncing is spot on.

The original track – which is about as far from the remix as you could possibly get – was released by Ellie Greenwich in 1968. The dance remix featured in the Rosehearty video was released by Berri in 1994.

The Rosehearty Primary school was created to say thank you to the NHS and “raise some smiles”.

Rosehearty School head teacher Mike Taylor said: “I’ve always said we’re a school at the heart of the community (pardon the pun) and between our two villages (New Aberdour and Rosehearty) we wanted to do something to help the Covid-19 efforts.

“The best thing that we can offer whilst working from home and maintaining social distancing is to put a big smile on as many faces as possible, and share a message of thanks to our wonderful NHS staff and local carers.

“I’m grateful to the many families (and staff) who jumped at the chance to take part in something exciting – the video has been viewed over 20,000 times on our school Facebook page since it was posted on Friday.

“We just want to spread our message of thanks, hope and happiness far and wide – over 300 people have shared our video already meaning that hopefully we can reach as many NHS workers as possible.

“Like the song says – we can’t wait to see the sunshine after the rain as this storm will pass.

“I am very proud to be part of this community of fantastic learners, families and staff.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, added: “It’s lovely to see Rosehearty School sharing their community spirit and thanks through this wonderful video clip.

“We are all very grateful to our dedicated key workers across Aberdeenshire. Well done to all those involved.”

