Video: North-east primary school encourages pupils to get fit with online sports day

A north-east primary school is hosting a virtual sports day for its pupils.

Stuartfield Primary School, near Peterhead, arranged the activity day in a bid to raise pupils’ spirits during lockdown.

After being inspired by the videos from other local schools, teacher Amanda Taylor decided to bring something different to the table.

She said: “We just thought with it being lockdown, we’re not able to see the kids and their sports day was coming up. We thought we’d make a little bit of a fun video for them.

“We’d seen that other schools do ‘we miss you’ videos but we thought we’ll do something a little bit different for sports day.

“The teachers got a list and there was 30 challenges on it and they had to choose three of them to do to put in the video, but it was up to them – they had an extra challenge to make it as silly as they could just so it was a bit more fun for the kids.

“So they did their three videos and sent them in but there’s some people with guinea pigs and there’s some people doing press ups on a bench – the guys have done such a good job to make it a bit different I think.”

The kids will be undertaking the challenges at home to earn points for their school and to reconnect with their peers.

Amanda said: “The idea is that they got the video this morning and then they got a list of activities they could do throughout the day.

“They get house points if they complete the activity, so if they do a flat race, a running race or an egg-and-spoon race kind of thing, then they can send in the videos and photos and they will get house points for their house at school.

“We put it on the school Facebook page and a lot of the parents have given us lots of positive feedback, but we just want the kids to have a bit of a laugh because lockdown is so difficult for them.

“They are missing their friends and I thought it would be nice if they saw the teachers and the staff being idiots for the day as well, just to cheer up the kids really.”

