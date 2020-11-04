Video: North-east musical couple to perform 7-hour show to raise cash for kids

A north-east husband and wife musical duo are gearing up for a mammoth virtual concert in aid of a children’s cancer charity.

Abbie, 33 and Andy Thomas, 35, who live near Keith, are music teachers and during lockdown would perform online gigs every fortnight.

The two hours shows named Friday Night Live with Apples Acoustics would involve them playing a mixture of covers and their own material.

But as the events snowballed more and more viewers requested songs they would like to hear.

With that in mind, they are going to playing every single track asked for by their fans during their Charity Mammoth Session.

It is being broadcast later this month in aid of Logan’s Fund, a Lossiemouth based children’s cancer charity.

Abbie said the live fortnightly gigs helped her and Andy deal with their own lockdown as well as making sure they were still good musicians.

She said: “Throughout lockdown, myself and my husband hosted live music streams from our home studio in Buckie, Friday Night Live with Apples Acoustics, during which we performed a mixture of covers and original songs for approximately two hours.

“The sessions became a fortnightly highlight for us, keeping us practised when our otherwise income stream of live gigging was out of the question. They quickly became heavily led by requests from viewers and for each live stream, we did our best to learn as many new songs as possible.

“Without a doubt, Friday Night Live with Apples Acoustics kept us going through a lockdown and the support we received from our viewers was unmeasurable. We would now like to give something back to the local community, to thank them for their undivided support and help throughout this difficult time.”

The Charity Mammoth Session takes place on November 21 and the seven-hour show will include 50 songs that were requested during the lockdown events.

They will also be joined by some guests who will be performing with them.

The live stream will feature a link so that viewers can donate to Logan’s Fund. The children’s cancer charity was set up in memory of three-year-old Logan Main from Lossiemouth who died of neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in 2009.

It provides support for children and their families affected by cancer, such as special days out and respite trips at both home and abroad.

Abbie added: “Logan’s Fund is a charity closed to our hearts. They have been quite hard-pressed at the moment.

“Andy teaches drums to one of the boys who works with the charity. A lot of the work they do is after treatment and it has been really good for us to be helping them.”