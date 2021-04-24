A north-east lifeboat crew rescued a fishing vessel after it ran into trouble in the dark.

Peterhead RNLI were tasked by the Coastguard to check out a boat with a failed rudder 3.4 nautical miles east of Rattray Head late on Friday night.

© Craig Meheut/RNLI Peterhead

The volunteers’ pagers sounded at 11.08pm, prompting the crew to assemble at the lifeboat station.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail and its crew soon departed and made their way to the stricken vessel, which with the tide has already drifted half a nautical mile south from its reported position.

Coxswain David Weir decided the lifeboat was best-placed to carry out the rescue and its crew towed the vessel back to port at around 1.35am.

Bringing everyone home safe is always the outcome we want. Coxswain David Weir

Mr Weir said: “I thank the crew for the speed in which they responded to their pagers as well as their high levels of professionalism.

“Bringing everyone home safe and back to port is always the outcome we want. Thanks as well to our colleagues in Peterhead Harbour for their assistance.”

Once back in port, the volunteers cleaned the lifeboat before heading home for a well-earned rest and a later than planned start to their weekend.