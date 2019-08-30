Video: North-east lifeboat crew battles ‘horrendous’ conditions to rescue vessel in distress

A north-east lifeboat crew battled “horrendous conditions” to help a boat in distress today.

The Fraserburgh Lifeboat crew was launched to help the vessel off the coast of Peterhead this afternoon.

In the video you can see the waves throwing both vessels around as the crew of the Northern Eagle watched the lifeboat approach

Thanks to a fantastic throw from volunteer John May, the lifeboat was able to establish a line between the two ships, before towing it to the safety of Peterhead Harbour.

Coxswain Vic Sutherland praised the crew member’s actions under difficult conditions, saying “brilliant, John got it across the first time. That was the pressure off”.