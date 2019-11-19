Video: North-east illustrator Johanna Basford celebrates world record

A north-east illustrator has completed her very own world record.

Johanna Basford smashed the record for the largest drawing by an individual and started it at 9am yesterday.

She was carrying out the bid of creating an artwork over 420sq m at the gym hall at Ellon Academy – her former school, and completed the feat in less than 12 hours.

The secondary school was closed for an in-service day, allowing the work to go ahead.

Johanna also had to submit a preview of her drawing to Guinness World Records for approval by the governing body.

Two witnesses carried out four-hour shifts and it was also filmed as part of the verification process for the world record officials.

Preparations for the world record attempt began on Sunday, with Johanna and her father having to tape hundreds of metres of drawing paper to the floor at the hall.

The drawing’s flowers, butterflies and dragonflies were sketched in with pencil before it was drawn in with ink.

The Guinness World Record was previously held by Aman Singh Gulati from India.

Johanna, 36, published her first adult colouring book, Secret Garden, in 2013, and has since gone on to release dozens of other titles.