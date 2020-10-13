Video: North-east home gutted in morning fire

A north-east home has been destroyed in a fire.

Crews from Inveruie, Insch and Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive stations were called to the fire on Osprey Square in Inverurie at 8.30am.

The property was evacuated, and the fire service confirmed there are no casualties.

Images from the scene show firefighters removing insulation and furniture from inside the badly damaged property.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a dwelling fire in Inverurie at 8.30am.

“Four appliances, from Inverurie, Insch and North Anderson Drive were sent.

“The fire was in a block of flats and crews are cutting away and ventilating the property.”