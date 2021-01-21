Video: North-east hit by flooding as Storm Christoph brings wind and rain

Parts of the north-east have been submerged in floodwater as Storm Christoph brought wet and windy conditions to the region.

The home ground of Turriff United Football Club, The Haughs, has been badly flooded, with the pitch barely visible under pools of muddy water.

The Highland League club was devastated by similar issues just at the start of last month, when the grounds and car park were badly affected following overnight rain.

The club has been contacted for comment.

Heavy rain has also caused issues on a number of north-east roads, with flooding on the A90 near Boddam and on the A975 at Slains School in Collieston.

Flood alerts were issued yesterday by Sepa, for the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area and Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

The environmental body said northern-facing coastal communities are most at risk from the weather, particularly those along the Buchan coastline.

The strong winds from Storm Christoph are expected to cause spray from the sea and wave overtopping from Shetland to Aberdeen.

Low-lying land and roads may also be affected by flooding, Sepa said, and special attention should be paid to known trouble spots.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has said the UK should prepare for colder temperatures as the storm begins to move away.

The weather is getting colder as #StormChristoph heads away from the UK. Rainfall will start to ease but river levels in parts could continue to rise for a little longer.

Read our press release for more information 📰👇https://t.co/p0PwWSWrPD — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2021

Their yellow weather warning for rain covering parts of the north-east, Highlands and Orkney, however, will remain in place until 4am tomorrow.

A separate yellow warning for snow and ice in most of western Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands is in effect until 12pm tomorrow, while another for ice across the entire west coast, including the Western Isles, will stay until 10am.