Video: North-east firefighters praised for hillside blaze response

Emergency crews have been praised for their rapid response to a blaze on a north-east hillside.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Hill of Doun near Macduff shortly before 1.30pm yesterday.

Video footage from the scene showed an area of grass well alight with large columns of smoke which was seen across the town.

Steve Beedie’s living room looks out on to the hill and he called the fire brigade as soon as he spotted the flames.

He filmed the incident and posted the clip on social media praising the speed crews took to arrive at the scene.

Steven said: “My living room looks out over the whole hill.

“I was having a cup of tea and I saw the smoke.

“I’m ex-armed forces so I just wanted to know what was going on.

“I dialled 999 as soon as I saw flames. I called the fire brigade and they were there within seven minutes.

“The fire service has done a really good job and I’m impressed with the team.”

Troup councillor Ross Cassie paid tribute to the fire service for their swift response.

She said: “I again have to praise Scottish Fire and Rescue for attending this incident.

“They do a magnificent job facing dangers to keep us all safe.”

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed details of their involvement in the incident near the Moray Firth town.

She said: “We sent two appliances from Banff and Macduff to Hill of Doun. It was near the bridge there and it was gorse fire.

“We got the call at 1.30pm and the stop message came in at 2pm.”

Fire crews were also called out to a shed blaze at the town’s harbour yesterday evening.

And last month a fire tore through a former mill in Macduff.

Three teenagers – two boys aged 14 and 15, and a 13-year-old girl – were charged with wilful fireraising after the blaze in the town’s Commercial Street.

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at 2.40pm on Sunday March 22 and remained the scene until late into the night. Nobody was injured.

Following a police appeal for witnesses the three youths were arrested and charged.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Detectives thanked residents for helping with their investigation.