Video: North-east farm worker reveals what it takes to look after Highland cows

For the majority of north-east residents, a regular workday has all but come to an end during the coronavirus lockdown.

From commuting to work to commuting to the couch, the daily grind has all but halted entirely.

However, for young farm workers such as Sara Duthie the work has not stopped.

Working on Aikenshill Farm, which her family own, she helps care for 54 Highland cows on Aikenshill Farm, near Foveran, which her family own.

Their livestock requires daily maintenance and attention, and as such, Sara and her family continue to work during lockdown, even livestreaming their work each morning.

Sara said: “We bought the farm nine years ago, as an investment, and me and my sister wanted horses. Dad was like ‘no way, you’re not getting horses’.

“So he bought us three Highland cows. He bought one for myself, my sister and my mum.

“We got a bull in and they had little calves and I took more of an interest in it because they were so cute and fluffy.

“I moved away to boarding school and I was still very interested in animals and I came home and our fold of Highland cattle had rapidly expanded.

“We started with three and we’ve been going for seven years and now we’re up to 54. If we hadn’t sold any we’d probably be over 100.”

The 21-year-old finished school a few years ago and after getting a job in retail, she returned to the farm to work.

She said: “I went and got myself a job then I got a bit bored of not being outside, because I’m quite an outdoorsy person.

“So my dad said come work on the farm and see how you feel and if you don’t enjoy it there’s plenty of other things out there that you can try.

“That was two years ago and I’m still here today.”

She continued: “Every day is different.

“You could wake up in the morning and everything could be perfectly fine and then all of a sudden the vet will need to come out.

“I usually get up at about half-past-six. I get up go downstairs, chat with dad and plan what we’re doing for the day; what animals need to be worked with, if the vet’s coming, if there’s any (animals) going away anywhere.

“Then I just go around; walk around the fields, go check everybody’s okay and that all the newborn calves are okay.

“Some of them get fed, some of them just eat grass just to give them a bit of nutrition. If the mums have just had a calf you feed them, just because they’re producing milk and you’ll want to keep that going.

“You’ll check some of them, brush some of them usually during that time as we’re walking round the fields I’ll do a Facebook Live or dad will.”

She started to stream their work in the mornings after her dad, James, realised that many north-east residents living in towns wouldn’t be able to visit the outdoors.

Sara said: “The reason we started doing Facebook Live is mainly because dad felt really bad for people that are stuck in houses in cities or who aren’t able to get out because they’re vulnerable.

“He just thought ‘If I can do this, they’ll see this in the morning and maybe it will cheer them up’ – they can see what a lovely day it is out in nature even if they’re not actually there but they’re getting to see it.

“We’re reaching out to people in Canada, America, Australia, New Zealand – it’s all over. To begin with we did it for locals. It’s almost gone viral in a way, a lot of people have now been sending us messages suggesting things to do.

“Today the vet is coming. When the vet arrives, I’ll log on a do a livestream of the vet being here and what he’s doing so people can actually see what goes on.

“You can show (people) the fields but anybody could walk up past a farm and see cows in a field, really, whereas I like to show people what actually goes on in the farm.

“Things can go wrong; it’s not all plain sailing. The animals are all amazing but when we took the vet in last week, the bull was playing up a little bit and it was on Facebook.

“People were saying ‘I can’t believe it, as soon as you take him out of a calm environment that he’s happy in how his attitude changes,’ that’s what really inspired us to do Facebook Live.”

Sara was interested in showing a different side of farms to their audience, as workers often work long hours in tough conditions. She was eager to highlight the reality, both good and bad, of her career.

She said: “If I’m calving I could be up at four in the morning to calve a cow. Now by the time you have calved a cow it’s maybe six o’clock so that would be the time I’m getting up at anyway. So I just stay up for the whole day.

“But then I could have a cow that starts calving at 12 o’clock at night and they can be in labour for up to eight hours. During a normal week, no calving season, my day is probably from seven until six at night.

“But then if I’m doing tractor work then I’ll come in for supper at about seven o’clock and then go back out so I can be working until 12 doing tractor work as well.

“If I’m lying in my bed at night and I can hear something is going on outside I’m up and out. There is no ‘Och she’ll be okay’ – it’s just automatic that I want to go check that they are okay.

“It’s not a nine to five job at all. It is hard work at times. There are times of the year where it is a slow grind.

“But it’s my passion. I know I get paid to do the job but it’s not hard work for me.

“Even if it’s raining, I’ll be up and out first thing to check them. No matter what the weather is I’ll be out there.”

Sara’s love for animals started at a young age, and on the farm they often give tours of their cows to the public. The business also take the friendly beasts out to schools and nurseries to help children to understand their work.

“The first school visit we ever did was at a nursery in Blackdog and it was because the kids were studying farming as a topic.

“One of my friends shared on Facebook that we were doing this and the Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead, for children with learning difficulties, contacted us and said we’d really like you to come and bring the cows to the school.

“Some children will never ever be able to come up to a farm and see these animals and get up close and personal with them and touch them.

“I’m so lucky for the upbringing I’ve had and being able to experience the things that I have and I want to be able to give that to other people.

“It’s not every day that you can walk up and touch a Highland cow but up here, every day, I work with them.

“I want to give a child, who won’t be able to do that, the experience that I have within a day.

“The one part that really caught my heart was a little boy and he wasn’t able to speak and he was in a mobility chair and we got one of our cows, called Skye, and she is just so docile, so calm – nothing bothers her.

“We took her to the school, the little boy has an iPad that he speaks on, I was speaking to him on that, and he said he wanted to go and see her.

“Obviously Skye has never seen anything like a wheelchair in her life, ever, and I was just telling her ‘go slowly and she’ll be fine’. He came up beside her and she wasn’t bothered at all by it, which I was really happy about, and he was stroking her and he gave her a kiss on her back and Skye turned round and gave him a kiss. Honestly, my heart just melted.”

She added: “That little boy will probably never be able to do anything like that again and his mum actually wrote us a letter to say thanks for bringing the animals into the school.

“I just thought it’s so lovely that I can give children that experience that they might never be able to have, especially as they are in an unfortunate position, if they do have a disability or they’re unable to go out and go on adventures.”

