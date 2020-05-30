Video: North-east families head to the beaches and parks as lockdown restrictions eased

Families in the north-east made the most of lockdown restrictions being eased as they travelled to beaches, parks and garden centres.

Long queues formed outside ice cream shops, with hundreds of people sitting on the sand basking in the sun.

Children built sandcastles with a little help from mums and dads – and some people even bravely dipped their toes in the water.

And beachgoers spoke of their relief at being able to take a trip to the seaside after Covid-19 restrictions were eased by the Scottish Government.

In Aberdeen, families and small groups enjoyed a stroll along the Esplanade.

Among those out and about was Saundra Mouton, from the city’s West End, who visited with husband Brett and kids Brooks, 6, and two-year-old Mia.

She said: “It’s been a fantastic day. We have a small garden so the kids have been playing in that a lot but they were really happy to be able to go a short car ride to the beach.

“We are looking forward to being able to get out and about again this weekend.”

Agnieszka Takaczyk, from Northfield, was out with with partner Daniel Buta and eight-month-old daughter Adriana Buta.

She said: “We spent the whole day on the beach and it has been so nice.

“It’s Adriana’s first time at the beach so it was really special and we had a lovely time.

“We are relieved to be able to get out a bit further away from the house.”

And Zoe Kindness, who visited with kids Jedd McCafferty, 12, and Eden Kindness, 2, from Kincorth.

Zoe said: “It’s a relief to be able to go out and it’s even better because it was such a lovely day.

“It’s so nice just to be able to potter about on the beach and get an ice cream.

“We brought our bucket and spade with us and we are looking forward to getting out more at the weekend.”

While enjoying the weather, plenty of people could be seen lining up to buy ice cream.

A statement from the Inversnecky Cafe said: “We are open for takeaway tea, coffee and ice cream. This is our first day since March 20, so I can’t say there’s been an increase. There are a lot of people at the beach today (Friday) but less than this sort of day in the summer. People seem happy to be out and may be not adhering to social distancing in the way they should.”

Meanwhile, Martin McAuley, owner of The Pier, said: “We are open for takeaway ice cream and coffee. We have certainly seen an increase today as people are allowed to meet socially distant in public places. It’s been great seeing how happy people are to be out and about but also great to see that our social distancing guidelines are being met when people are ordering from our venue.”

And in Stonehaven people happily posed for pictures with their ice creams. Plenty of people flocked to the beach area, enjoying the town’s coastline and the sunshine.

Calum Richardson, who owns The Bay Fish and Chips in Stonehaven, said: “There’s a lot of people going about but they’re being quite sensible, everybody seems to be in good spirits.

“Everybody is going away with their food and some are sitting eating outside it with their partners or friends. “I’ve got a system in place where we’re restricting orders to a maximum of three every five minutes for pick-up and we’re serving from the window to ensure it’s safe.”

And parks around the city also saw plenty of visitors.

Sunbathers and people having picnics could be seen at Duthie and Hazlehead parks.

Friends of Seaton Park chairwoman Sheila Gordon encouraged those taking advantage of the eased lockdown restrictions to be sensible while using the park.

She said: “The parks have borne the brunt of lockdown and it’s been wonderful to see people enjoy them.

“People should remember to follow the rules, there are no barbeques allowed.

“Enjoy being outside but leave it in a good state for others, take your litter home with you.

“We’re hoping to make a start back on the park next week, the grass will be able to be cut from Monday which will help.

“We might be able to start litter picking, but we’ll all have to follow social distancing rules, the gardeners as well.”

North-east garden centres were also delighted to be able to reopen their doors.

Managing director of Foxlane Garden Centre, in Westhill, Gordon Henderson, said: “It’s been very busy. So far, I would probably say it’s been one of busiest days we’ve ever had.

“The sun is shining, everyone is very positive and the support we’ve had is fantastic.

“The social distancing seems to be working fine. It’s obviously taken around 10 or 15 minutes for people to queue to get in, but we’ve got someone there to greet them and people sanitising the trolleys.

“We’ve got a one way system in place and everybody seems to be respecting that and enjoying themselves.”