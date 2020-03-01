Video: North-east epilepsy sufferer gets tattoo for charity

A north-east man has faced his fear of needles to get his own unique charity tribute tattoo.

Chris Mathers, from Balmedie, got inked in aid of social care group Quarriers after being diagnosed with a form of epilepsy.

Its logo-bug and the words “Carpe diem, I’d rather not” now take pride of place on his arm.

He visited the Inkdividual Tattoo Studio on Aberdeen’s George Street to have the purple symbol put on his body.

Chris, 33, decided to have the charity’s epilepsy centre logo permanently tattooed on his skin after being diagnosed with nocturnal epilepsy at the end of 2017.

Just over two years ago Chris started having symptoms of epilepsy in the form of seizures which occur only when he is sleeping.

After his diagnosis, Chris struggled to come to terms with his condition and his new routine and sought out assistance from the epilepsy fieldwork support service at Quarriers.

The service supports people in their local communities across the north-east, providing information, support and advice on managing their condition and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Chris said he was happy to go through the pain barrier to assist the charity that has helped him live as normal a life as possible.

He said the scratching sensation from the needle used by tattoo artist Giulia Pietrosanto to create the piece was not too painful and he is pleased with the finished product.

Chris said: “It was like a light scratching and I wanted it on my inside arm so I can see it.

“Since getting it done I’ve smiled every time I look at it. I wanted it to look as furry as possible too.

“It’s a really small thing to give a couple of inches of my arm and I’m very pleased with it.

“As my epilepsy is a permanent diagnosis, coupled with my fear of needles, the first thing I thought of was getting a tattoo, a permanent show of support to the Quarriers’ Epilepsy Fieldwork Service who are helping me and so many others cope with this condition across Scotland.”

Chris was giving out the logo-bugs while volunteering with Quarriers and he handed one to his brother and sister-in-law who took one of the purple mascots with them on honeymoon to Dubai and the Maldives.

He has praised the support given to him and his family by the team of dedicated Quarriers staff.

He said: “The Quarriers epilepsy field workers have been a brilliant support system to my family and I. They’ve helped me deal with my diagnosis and my perception of my condition and I can’t thank them enough.

“When I was initially diagnosed, I had a very negative outlook which my family and wife had to deal with.

“The service has enhanced my day-to-day life drastically with regular meetings and a support network with others who also live with epilepsy.”

Lorraine McNab, an epilepsy fieldworker with Quarriers, said: “We are so proud of Chris’ initiative to raise awareness and funds for the service.

“The Quarriers Epilepsy Fieldworker service provides on-the-ground support to a network of individuals across Scotland. They work tirelessly to help individuals and their families get a handle on this life-changing condition and it’s crucial that people talk about epilepsy and raise awareness of it.”

Chris paid for the tattoo himself and has set up an online crowdfunder to help raise cash for Quarriers.

He has raised £1,340 so far.

Donations for his painstaking efforts can be made via Just Giving which can be found here.