Video: North-east dog lover to open new puppy training school

A north-east pet school is to open its doors for the first time this week with an open day event.

Awesome Paws Academy will be welcoming pampered pooches and their owners on Saturday, September 5, as it opens its doors for the first time at School Hill Croft in Portlethen.

Awesome Paws founder Denise Shirreffs, specialises in puppy training including scentwork and mantrailing, and has helped hundreds of dog owners across the north-east.

She previously worked in halls and at client’s homes, however, said it has been her dream to open her own unit.

A big dog lover, she also owns 10 canines of her own – seven wirehaired Vizslas, a rescue Cavapoo and two Collies, one of which is also a rescue.

Denise said: “When I first got the unit I was just away to launch but then the coronavirus pandemic hit. I had then planned to open in August, but then Aberdeen went into local lockdown and I thought, I can’t believe this. My landlord has been absolutely brilliant about it, they said we’re all in this together.

“It’s really difficult to find a place to hold the classes, as many halls don’t allow dogs, it’s been a dream of mine for years to be able to open my own unit.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about dogs, and I hope the academy can be a place people come and find out more about their dogs.

“I’m going to start off with puppy classes, once they’ve done that they can do puppy club and then we do puppy school.”

Denise said she will also be covering scentwork, pattern games and is going to be doing a reactive training course.

She added: “Covid-19 is still kyboshing a lot of my plans, I hope to do workshops as well. I’ve got a lot of plans for the unit, I’m hoping it will be known as the place to go if you want to know about dogs.

“If I can’t help, I will know someone who can.

“I’ve done a lot of courses, I’m just really excited about it.”

At the open day, there will be a puppy assault course and ask the trainer, as well as an introduction to T Touch and scentwork.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, anyone looking to attend the event on Saturday will need to register for a slot via the Awesome Paws Facebook page

There will be social distancing and enhanced hygiene practices in place.