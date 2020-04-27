Video: North-east choir hosting virtual sessions during lockdown

A north-east choir has been hosting virtual sessions to help give residents something to look forward to during lockdown.

Local Vocals Ellon have been hosting online choir meetings to keep their members singing during the coronavirus crisis.

Musical director Katie Bowes, 44, started the choir two years ago to support those in the community struggling with mental health issues.

Since being established, the choir has gone from strength to strength, outgrowing their previous rehearsal space and raising money for charity.

Initially when lockdown was announced, the group planned to join in with Gareth Malone’s Virtual Choir, however after getting off to a series of false starts, Katie decided to take matters into her own hands.

The former violin teacher from Ellon said: “When the lockdown happened obviously we had to cancel our rehearsals and we all signed up to do Gareth Malone’s Choir online.

“Then every single one of us missed it because it was at half past five, and we were all really getting quite annoyed because we were missing it. I said ‘well look, why don’t I try and do something – I’m not guaranteeing anything but I’ll try’.

“So we moved the spot to seven o’clock, because we felt that seven was more accessible for people, they’ve had their tea, they’re settled down and you know kids are getting ready for bed – though in a lot of instances the children have ended up joining in and this has become quite a family thing.

“But you know we tried one and it was a really big success and we decided to open it up to the community, because although it is a community anyway, we have a closed Facebook page so if you wanted to join it you had to ask to be joined into our closed page. I put it out there and our membership went from something like 60 to 180, and we’ve just sang a variety of songs.

“The one song I really wanted to do was Sing by Gary Barlow. It’s in three parts so I had to teach the parts via Facebook Live to all of them, and I don’t know if they’re getting it right, they don’t know if they’re getting it right, but it’s a bit of fun.”

After hosting a number of Facebook live sessions and broadcasting to the virtual choir, the group sent Katie their individual parts so she could edit them together.

“I had to basically teach myself how to do audio and video editing overnight which was quite a challenge but we’ve done it.

“Not everybody took part, not everybody was good with technology and we obviously can’t go round and help people at the moment which is a real problem.

“There was an awful lot of time spent to-and-froing with emails and Facebook messages but we got it all together and we’ve managed to put together Sing, in harmony.

“We’re all amateur singers, keeping in time was probably the biggest challenge so I had to record myself waving my hands, but it’s worked quite well.

“We’ve been really pleased since we’ve put it on YouTube we’ve had more than 1,000 views or something, and it’s only been on a couple of days.”

The choir are continuing their sessions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Katie added: “It does sound like an awful lot of work but to be perfectly honest with you, for me having taught music for 20 years, this is like putting on a nice pair of comfy slippers.

“I really enjoy it, I get a lot out of it and it’s helped a lot of people in this situation. I’ve had people messaging me going ‘Thank you so much for doing this, cause we were so miserable stuck in our house and now we look forward to 7 o’clock’.

“It’s a bit of banter that goes on even on the Facebook page. This one girl was on the bus and was singing her part all the way in on the bus, the driver joining her. And that’s what it’s all about really, having a bit of fun.

“We’re not taking this too seriously, I’m not Gareth Malone, I haven’t got his talent but people enjoy it. And as long as we can bring a little bit of entertainment in that’s what it’s all about really. Trying to make people smile.”

If you live in the north-east and are interested in joining, visit the Local Vocals Ellon Facebook page or check out their Youtube channel here.

