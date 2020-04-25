Video: North-east care worker puts on greatest show for community

A dedicated north-east care worker put on an hour long concert for her neighbours and the NHS this week.

Toni Scott, a healthcare support worker at Peterhead Community Hospital, put on an energetic 50-minute performance for her community on Thursday night entertaining those in lockdown with tunes from The Greatest Showman to the very appropriate Dancing In The Streets.

The 51-year-old was trying to boost the spirit of her neighbours in Findochty.

Toni said: “It was a very last minute thing, it was just celebrating our NHS, to boost the morale of everybody – to put a smile back on everybody’s faces.

“I was out for my hours exercise. A few folk had said to do it but I had to think about it cause everybody is social distancing. But everybody was really sensible and kept apart.

“It was just fantastic to see everybody smiling and enjoying themselves. Obviously with it being on Thursday, I can’t play bagpipes or that, so I thought we should just do what we do.”

Her boisterous routine was accompanied by her neighbour Ziggy, who is her musical partner in crime.

“He’s my neighbour, we’ve performed in a duo for years together. We just do pubs and clubs, it’s just a fun thing.

“(The street performance) is just a one off. I don’t think the roof of Ziggy’s car could take much more of that.

“It was amazing. Everywhere you turned, there were people up a hill, up the cycle path, people up with neighbours people arrived on bikes. It was just amazing.”

I hadn’t told my husband, he had left for work that morning but the kids were quite chuffed. They never ever get to see me perform because it’s pubs and clubs so they were pretty proud.”

Toni added: “Keep up the great work NHS and thanks everybody for viewing. Hopefully it’s put a smile on everybody’s face and boosted morale.”

Check out Toni’s full performance here.

